A night zip wire and a star safari are among the attractions at Yorkshire's Dark Skies Festival. Emma Clayton looks at what's in store for star-gazers

WHEN was the last time you stood still, even for a few minutes, to look at the night sky?

“The pavement is probably more familiar as we scurry along, head down, before diving indoors as soon as darkness falls,” says astronomer Richard Darn. “This is a shame, as we’re not only missing out on a fantastic natural wonder, but also a great way of putting life in perspective. It’s humbling to gaze up at the stars; our focus tends to shift away from what’s happening in our own lives as we put in context our existence within the Universe.”

Richard is one of a number of astronomers hosting stargazing evenings at the Dark Skies Festival this February half-term. Held jointly by the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks, the 17-day festival will showcase the clear dark skies above the Dales, moorland, Nidderdale and the Howardian Hills.

The fifth annual Dark Skies event comprises more than 150 events, including virtual space travel in pop-up planetariums, stargazing safaris and after-dark runs, horse-riding bike rides.

New this year is a night zip wire experience. Become a shooting star at Low Mill Outdoor Centre at Askrigg in Wensleydale, where visitors aged over nine will have the chance to fly into the night sky attached to a zip wire. With qualified instructors on-hand, the experience will be accessible for wheelchair-users too.

The centre will also hold a canoeing session on Semerwater where paddlers will enjoy uninterrupted views of skies above the Yorkshire Dales.

Guests include BBC Sky at Night presenter Chris Lintott, talking about how we can get involved with making the next discoveries in space through Citizen Science, and renowned astronomy professor Andy Newsam, revealing how next-generation telescope technology will revolutionise the way we explore the universe.

There are yoga and mindfulness sessions at Great Fryup Dale in the North York Moors ahead of a guided night walk; night photography courses; gaze and graze evenings (astronomy and dining); nocturnal wildlife spotting and opportunities to see how artists interpret the dark skies.

Less intense lunar light associated with the appearance of a New Moon in late February should allow the stars to shine more brightly. Stargazing spots will include Blakey Ridge above Rosedale, where visitors can enjoy a safari across the night sky with an astronomer pointing out galaxies and constellations.

Events for young star-gazers include a Dales planet trail, a Go Wild! animal trail and creative sessions making rockets and pom-pom planets.

Alongside perennial favourites, such as astrophotography, running, cycling, walking, caving, other new events across the Dales include a star party in the village of Keld, Upper Swaledale. Over in Reeth, the Orchard Gallery at Hudson House will stage a dark skies-themed art exhibition while at Grassington visitors can learn the art of night navigation or listen to starry bedtime stories at the Stripey Badger Bookshop. There’s horse riding beneath a full moon at Kilnsey and a pizza and stargazing night at the Dalesbridge in Austwick. As the opening night is Valentine’s Day, Temple Folly at Swinithwaite and Easegill Cottage at Kirkby Stephen are lining up romantic stargazing breaks.

Richard Darn, who will be leading stargazing safaris, says: “Much is written about wellbeing benefits of re-connecting with nature but I’d contend that spending time outside under nocturnal skies can offer just as much as a daytime stroll through woodland or hills. While there are physical benefits in terms of getting more active outside after-dark, researchers also point to positive emotions that stem from the awe associated with stargazing.”

He adds: “When you experience a truly dark sky, unsullied by light pollution to enable over 2,000 stars to shine through, it also makes you realise just how much it is worth protecting. You could be forgiven for thinking you have to venture across the planet to remote locations to see a breathtaking celestial display, yet it’s worth remembering just how much we have on our doorstep. Head into the Dales or North York Moors National Parks or Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty such as Nidderdale and Howardian Hills and you’ll find skies so pristine it’s possible to see the Milky Way with the naked eye. Even if you only have a set of binoculars or a modest telescope a truly dark sky will enable you to pick out details invisible from a city.

“This is why events like the Dark Skies Festival are so important, not only in showcasing the ways people can enjoy protected spaces after nightfall but also by fuelling wonderment in the cosmos and showing that it’s not just a realm for scientists and astronomers.”

* The Yorkshire Dark Skies Festival runs from February 14 to March 1.

* For more information or to make bookings go to darkskiesnationalparks.org.uk