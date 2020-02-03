I’D like my husband to stay make-up free (Helen Mead column, The Press, January 27).

But when you read history, men have been wearing make-up since long before the birth of Christ.

In the 18th century, the makeup was white powder with lead in it, the face was covered thickly and then a touch of red on their cheeks and a little bit of lipstick.

Unfortunately the lead powder poisoned the skin. Women also wore the same kind of make-up.

Thank goodness cosmetics are not like that now.

Maureen Robinson,

Broadway, York