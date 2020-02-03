WOULD it be too much to ask of the council to sort out the bus departure times boards in Low Ousegate?
There are two bus stops, one in use and one redundant. The redundant bus stop has a times board that works; the bus stop in use has no times departure board (after being out of use for weeks, following the council’s inability to make it work, it has been removed).
Could the council overcome its inertia and either a) make the bus stop with the functional board the bus stop in use or, b) move the board that works to the stop in use?
G Brian Ledger,
Horseman Close,
Copmanthorpe, York
