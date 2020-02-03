IT is understandable to see readers challenging the rationale for building a new car park when the council has declared a climate emergency and intentions to reduce car use (Letters, January 29).

However, Lynette Mills is mistaken in suggesting greater pollution will result, when the plan involves closing Castle Car Park and replacing it nearby with fewer spaces in a multi-storey on St George’s Field. Seventeen per cent of the spaces will be reserved for electric vehicles and the plan features a new crossing, public park and pedestrian/cycle bridge to link the area directly across the Foss to Piccadilly.