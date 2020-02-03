IT is understandable to see readers challenging the rationale for building a new car park when the council has declared a climate emergency and intentions to reduce car use (Letters, January 29).
However, Lynette Mills is mistaken in suggesting greater pollution will result, when the plan involves closing Castle Car Park and replacing it nearby with fewer spaces in a multi-storey on St George’s Field. Seventeen per cent of the spaces will be reserved for electric vehicles and the plan features a new crossing, public park and pedestrian/cycle bridge to link the area directly across the Foss to Piccadilly.
As far as the cost goes, most will come from developing new housing on the council-owned Castle Mills site (formerly car parking!)
We cannot achieve zero carbon by closing all council car parks overnight, but we do need to progressively reduce traffic as well as our reliance on parking income for essential council services, while cost effectively protecting the economic life of our historic city.
The Castle Gateway project demonstrates this approach and I look forward to the long awaited transformed setting for Clifford’s Tower and the Eye of York.
Cllr Andy D’Agorne,
Broadway West, York
Executive Member for Transport