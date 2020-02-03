WHAT a mess! Exiled in Cheshire for over 30 years, I always made a special journey to York at Christmas to watch the Theatre Royal panto.
Expecting a bit of a car crash, I wisely, it would appear, decided not to see this year’s panto.
News that Berwick and co are decamping to the Grand Opera House does not alas fill me with much enthusiasm, as good as it would be to see the team reunited back on stage.
In this scenario, nobody really wins. How long can Berwick realistically expect to keep going on and spare a thought for the poor Theatre Royal who did their best in his absence to plug the gap this year.
Mark my words, it will all end in tears again and who then will step in to pick up the pieces?
Richard Hall,
Guywood Lane, Stockport
Forget Berwick, it's time to support Theatre Royal
LET’S forget about the battle of the pantomimes until next Christmas, but in the meantime we need to think about our Theatre Royal and look forward to a year of productions which will attract audiences and give pleasure to many.
Jean Frost,
Woodlands Grove, Heworth, York