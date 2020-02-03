YORK Theatre Royal's new pantomime will kick off with a performance of Cinderella - and will be produced by an award-winning company.

The theatre - which said goodbye to Berwick Kaler and the old cast last month - has joined forces with the company Evolution, that has twice won pantomime of the year, for a run that will last from December 4 until January 10, 2021.

Cinderella will be directed by York Theatre Royal’s Associate Director, Juliet Forster, and written by Paul Hendy with additional material by David Reed.

And the theatre confirmed that ticket prices will remain for the same as last year.

Mr Hendy is known for his work on the former Saturday morning show, The Disney Club and the Wheel of Fortune.

He was also a regular reporter on ITV’s This Morning and hosted ‘Stash the Cash’.

York Theatre Royal Executive Director Tom Bird said: “We are over the moon to be creating a spectacular new pantomime for the people of York - one that’s tailor-made for the whole family while honouring the pantomime traditions that our audiences love so much.

“Our recipe includes two of the most exciting voices in our city, David Reed and Juliet Forster, together with Emily Wood and Paul Hendy, the finest makers of pantomime in the country – a fairytale combination.

“This phenomenal team will give the York Theatre Royal pantomime a new lease of life with a fresh, family-friendly, fun-filled approach to the story of Cinderella. It’s a pantomime for the new decade, set with pride in our amazing city.”

Evolution Productions was started by Emily Wood and Paul Hendy in 2005.

In a statement, the York Theatre Royal said Evolution has " built a reputation for superior, bespoke pantomimes with the emphasis on high-quality production values, strong casting and genuinely funny scripts."

It added: "They have twice won Pantomime of the Year at the Great British Pantomime Awards. They are the team behind Sheffield Theatres’ extraordinarily successful pantomime in the Lyceum Theatre."

Producer and writer Paul Hendy said: “Emily and I are absolutely thrilled to be working with York Theatre Royal on this year’s pantomime.

"We are huge fans of the theatre and we’re looking forward to collaborating with Tom and his brilliant team to produce a wonderful, family-friendly pantomime with spectacular production values, a superbly talented cast, and a genuinely funny script.”

Further creative and cast members for the production will be announced in the coming months.

General booking opens on February 13, while priority booking begins today.