A CITY centre store has closed on one of the main shopping streets in York.

The women’s cashmere retailer, Pure Collection, has closed its doors at 3, Stonegate after nine years.

The Harrogate based company launched its first collection in Autumn 2002 as a women’s mail order cashmere brand.

When it first opened, the shop employed about ten people.

A notice in the store window says: "It's very sad, but we've been unable to continue to support our much-loved branches in an increasingly digital world.

"We regret to announce that all our stores are now closed.

"Pure Collection is otherwise continuing as normal and we very much hope you'll continue to shop with us online."

Meanwhile work is continuing to completely repave Stonegate.

As previously reported, for the first time in a generation, Stonegate is being repaved with City of York Council spending £500,000 to fully repave the entire length of the famous street, with natural Yorkstone paving and concrete foundations.

The council's traffic order says that vehicles won't be able to use or wait in the Stonegate and they'll be stopped from waiting on the western side Blake Street between its junction with St Helen’s Square.

Restrictions will also be in place on the southern side Duncombe Place between its junction with Low Petergate and the war memorial.

The works will be split into four phases with each phase taking around four weeks to complete and are expected to run until April 3.

The first phase of the work, running up to Low Petergate, is almost complete

Pedestrians can still get access.

The last major work to be carried out on the street was in 2016.