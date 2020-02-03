GLOBAL superstars Pussycat Dolls have been announced as the opening act for this summer’s Music Showcase Weekend at York Racecourse.

The multi-platinum pop sensations - Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar - will headline on the evening of Friday, July 24, with 80’s icon Rick Astley taking to the stage after racing on Saturday, July 25.

Pussycat Dolls have sold more than 54 million records worldwide, streamed in excess of one billion times, are two times winners at the MTV VMA and have achieved eight UK top 10 singles.

They made their much-anticipated live return during the final of X Factor: Celebrity at the end of last year, a show where Nicole Scherzinger is a long-standing judge.

The band will be bringing hits such as ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘Stickwitu’, ‘When I Grow Up’, ‘Buttons’ and more fan favourites back to life with their iconic dance routines and show-stopping vocals.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship at York Racecourse, said: “Announcements don't come much bigger than being able to say that Pussycat Dolls will be bringing their Doll Domination to York Racecourse for a special Friday night performance to open the Music Showcase Weekend.

"Performances on a Friday evening have always had a special atmosphere with the excitement for the stars on the turf and the stars on the stage in the evening combining to make this an event to put in your diary now.”

To book, visit yorkracecourse.co.uk. Admission to the main Grandstand and Paddock enclosure starts at £27 per person for a group of six and racegoers aged 5-17 enjoy a special rate of just £10 (subject to limited availability). As well as free car parking, there are no booking fees.

On the racecourse itself, The European Breeders Fund Lyric York Stakes will be the centrepiece of a six-race card that will precede the concert.

The headliner for the racecourse's Summer Music Saturday on Saturday, June 27 is still to be announced.