A CHILDREN'S mentoring charity has 104 vulnerable youngsters on a waiting list in need of support in York.
The Island is hosting a fundraising event to go towards the costs of its mentoring services, and is appealing for donated goods.
The event will be on Thursday, March 12, at St Crux Church. Items are needed to sell, including excellent condition toys, clothes, home appliances, crockery and plants.
"If you are able to provide us with any donations at all, then we will really appreciate it," said a spokesman.
The charity's St Crux Church event is one of its biggest fundraisers of the year. Its last event raised nearly £1000, guaranteeing 100 mentoring sessions for local children and young people. Vulnerable children who are experiencing difficulties within their lives use the mentoring services which help enhance their confidence, self-esteem and resilience levels.
Contact The Island on 01904 628449.