A NEW riverside restaurant looks set to open later this year in a village near York with stunning views of the River Ouse - built on a stilted, concrete platform to try to keep it above flood levels.

The restaurant building has been created in Ferry Lane, Bishopthorpe, close to the river just downstream from the Archbishop of York's home, Bishopthorpe Palace.

Plans to build it have taken a very long time to come to fruition. The Press reported in 2012 how a former restaurant on the site had closed after being hit by severe flooding from the river in 2000 but could finally return as part of a plan to rejuvenate the area.

Peter Mandy, owner of York Marine, which operated a campsite and boat hire business from the site, was said to be seeking an occupier for an 180-seater restaurant before building it.

The previous restaurant, most recently a Chinese restaurant, had closed down after the floods, and during its history it had also been an Italian eatery run by Silvano Scanu, of Silvano’s restaurants.

Mr Mandy said then it was going to be a 'lovely restaurant... mostly a destination for people from the city and the community to use.'

In 2009, The Press reported on a planning application for a redevelopment of the site, including the restaurant.

In a statement submitted with the application, the developers said the refurbishment could help lure more visitors to the area, and many people would be persuaded to reach the site from the centre of York by boat.

Mr Mandy was unavailable last week to speak about the plans for the site, but said he would do so later.

However, on the York Marine website, it refers to the restaurant having an eco-friendly green roof and a fully glazed front to capitalise on views of the river, with 180 seats, outdoor patio tables and plenty of parking.

It adds: "Looking for a long term lessee interested in working with York Marine on this exciting project!"