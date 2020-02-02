POLICE say they received so many calls last night about anti-social behaviour by youths in Acomb's Front Street area that a 'direction to disperse' order was authorised.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the order will remain in place until this evening, and if children are encountered causing problems they will be given the order to leave the area.
Officers also tweeted a request to parents: "Please ask your children today, before they go out, where they are going and who with.
"It’s not just our responsibility to tackle ASB! If your child is encountered causing issues they will be directed home and you will be visited to inform you of your child’s behaviour."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment