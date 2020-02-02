SHOPPERS and tourists appear to have shrugged off any coronavirus fears by packing York city centre - with hardly a face mask to be seen.

News on Friday that two guests at York's StayCity aparthotel had the first confirmed UK cases of the illness prompted concerns that some would-be visitors might be deterred.

York council leader Keith Aspden immediately spoke out to stress that the city was 'safe to visit' and he hoped residents and visitors went out and enjoyed it.

And yesterday, city streets such as Davygate and Coney Street seemed as busy as ever, having been given a timely boost from York's spectacular annual Ice Trail, with crowds gathering around many of the 40 sculptures carved out of ice.

Popular tourist destinations such as Betty's had their usual queue of both British and foreign residents and visitors.

One resident said she tried to go for lunch at a city centre restaurant at 1pm yesterday but was told she would face an hour's wait for a table. "Most restaurants looked full," she said. "It was definitely busy."

Visitor Christopher Brown, from Leeds, said he wasn't in the least bit put off coming by the coronavirus scare. "It was probably more dangerous driving along the A64 to York," he said.

Destination management organisation Make it York tweeted yesterday evening: "Fabulous to see York so busy today, with so many people enjoying the stunning #YorkIceTrail20 sculptures."

It added that it was looking forward to welcoming lots of residents and visitors again today.

However, there were some signs that the illness outbreak is having an impact on tourists coming to stay in York.

June Wood, who runs Ascot House hotel in Heworth, said several Chinese visitors had cancelled, and there had been some other cancellations from British visitors in the next couple of weeks, which might be connected to national news coverage of the outbreak.

Philip Taylor, owner of Ashley Guest House off Scarcroft Road, said it had not so far caused the cancellations which he had experienced when the city experienced flooding some years ago.

"It seems to be business as normal, although I think there will be some short term effects," he added.