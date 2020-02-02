PUBLIC Health England has revealed more details of its efforts to trace people who came into close contact with two guests at a York hotel who contracted coronavirus.

It said it was making "good progress" in tracing them and translators were on hand to ensure information from the patients - about places they had visited and people they had spent time with - was as accurate as possible.

Those who had been in close contact - defined as being within two metres for 15 minutes or more - with the York pair would receive health advice, it said.

Those contacts thought to be at high risk would be given daily health checks and asked to self-isolate.

Anyone who did fall ill would be offered a test to see whether they too had contracted the virus - and, if they had, the process of tracing their close contacts would start again.

The York pair - one of whom is a University of York student and who had been staying at the StayCity aparthotel next to York Barbican - remain the only two confirmed UK cases with the virus which has now killed more than 250 people in China.

The Department of Health said no further positive cases had been confirmed in the UK by 2pm yesterday, with 201 people testing negative from 203 tests.

One expert has called on health bosses coordinating the response to the virus to share more information about any future cases sooner in order to reassure people.

Professor Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia, said the York location and dates on which people might have come into contact with the two confirmed cases could have been provided so people knew whether they were at risk or not.

Meanwhile, a health campaign warning people how to slow the spread of coronavirus has been launched by the Government.

From today, advertisements advising people to use tissues when sneezing or coughing and wash their hands regularly will appear in newspapers, on the radio and on social media.

The ads will also target publications and forums known to be read by Chinese nationals in the UK, the Department of Health said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said UK medics are working “round the clock” to prevent the spread of the illness, but added the general public can do its bit.

He said: “Basic hygiene such as washing our hands regularly and using tissues when we cough and sneeze can play an important role in minimising the spread of viruses like this.”

Eleven more British nationals are reportedly arriving in the UK from Wuhan today after missing the first evacuation flight on Thursday.

The second raft of evacuees from the coronavirus-stricken city is being flown into the UK via France, the BBC has reported.

The Foreign Office, which has withdrawn some staff from China and closed the British Consulate-General in Wuhan, said it is continuing to work with EU countries to add remaining Britons to any rescue flights they may charter back from Wuhan.