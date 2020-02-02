A YORK school has issued a statement saying it is open as usual, following suggestions that it might close temporarily because of coronavirus.
A spokesperson for St Peter's School said it was following guidance on health, travel and quarantine from Public Health England and the Foreign Office, and advisory bodies such as the Boarding Schools Association.
“St Peter’s School is open as usual with pupils busy with studies and all the usual activities in the school term," they said.
"Parents, staff and pupils have been contacted to ensure that all recommended precautions are in place and to reassure them that the health and wellbeing of our pupils is of paramount importance to us."
The Press contacted the school in Bootham for comment after sources claimed - in the wake of two confirmed cases of coronavirus at a York hotel last week - that St Peter's was set to shut for up to 26 days. They said rumours were circulating among parents that a parent of a pupil was ill with a suspected case of the virus.
