IMPORTANT fresh details have emerged tonight about a University of York student's infection by coronavirus.

The university issued a statement saying its 'coronavirus incident response team' had held further discussions with senior colleagues in Public Health England (PHE).

It said PHE’s analysis of the situation, combined with the university’s own internal investigations, confirmed that the diagnosed student was NOT on campus or in student accommodation for the period before they were exposed to the virus.

They had also confirmed that the diagnosed student was NOT on campus or in student accommodation after being exposed to the virus.

"This means that we can again reiterate PHE’s assurance that the risk level to our staff and students remains low," it said.

Its comments came hours after it had emerged that the student was one of two people who had been staying at the StayCity aparthotel near York Barbican before being taken to hospital on Wednesday evening, who were confirmed on Friday to be the UK's first victims of coronavirus.

Tonight's statement said that respecting patient confidentiality and the privacy of its student was paramount and it wanted to reiterate what Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, had said in his statement to the media earlier today.

“We recognise that there is significant media interest in this situation but we would appeal to all of you to respect the privacy of those now under the care of the NHS, and our wider community of staff and students," it said.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and we will continue to provide as much advice, care and support as we can to anyone affected by this situation, and as directed by Public Health England. We will continue to post any further information as and when it becomes available."