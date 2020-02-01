A YORK mum who has managed to get back to the UK from coronavirus-stricken Wuhan with her three-year-old son says tonight that she feels 'very blessed'- and has thanked a York MP and the Foreign Office for helping to get them home.

Natalie Francis has also given an insight into conditions for her and other British evacuees who were placed in quarantine in The Wirral after flying back from China yesterday.

Natalie, who had been working as an English teacher in the area, which is in lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, was originally offered a flight back to Britain, but without her young son Jamie because he had a Chinese passport - even though he was a British citizen.

She has now made her 'final public post' on Facebook about her experiences, saying that she and Jamie had arrived safely in the UK, and saying that thanks to the support of York Central MP Rachael Maskell and the Foreign Office team, they had had a midnight dash to the airport and arrived in quarantine yesterday night.

She said they had left China with virtually nothing but the clothes on their backs but the 'wonderful' staff on the Wirral were taking care of them and providing their necessities.

She said she had received notification of the flight at approximately 8pm but told there were no guarantees they would be allowed on the plane or what would happen if they were denied boarding. "However, the FO remained in full contact throughout the night giving me updates until half 12 when they said go go go!" she said. "Thankfully a very good family friend - Jake -was nearby and managed to get us to the meeting point on time.

"Due to the short notice and people unable to make it to the meeting point, only 83 of us got out. All 83 constantly wore masks around each other, had temperature checks and signed health documents.

"On the plane we were spaced out. Jamie and I had a row to ourselves with the rows in front of and behind empty. Our plane was also shared by some other nationalities going on to Spain, which is where the air crew was also disembarking.

"When we got off the plane, we were led straight to buses and this is where my reporting must be taken seriously. Yes there were people meeting us on the ground who weren't wearing masks. However the only people we got physically close to was the doctors and scientists wearing hazmat.

"This virus spreads through physical touch and droplets. Jamie and I did not touch anyone, nobody touched the driver and we were two meters distance away of contact with him.

"When we left we had nothing. Jamie had his backpack with toy cars and I had a small back pack with snacks, Jamie's spare clothes and our documents.

"The staff in this place have been wonderful in helping to get us "everything we ask for" but please believe me when I say it is just everyday items. We have received food, clothes, toiletries, toys and medicines. Nobody is asking for or receiving stupid stuff.

"While it is also true these have so far been donated to us, I and many other people have been offering to pay or order our own stuff. They do have a lockdown on receiving parcels at the minute so this is the only way we can get the items we need.

"We are based in a facility where then entrance is locked and can only be opened from the inside. We have a small courtyard that is fenced in, that we can go to play or get some fresh air but we aren't free to just wander around as we please.

"Even in the common room downstairs, where we go and get our supplies, we still wear our masks and use protective measures. I have been told that this space was used by hospital staff who moved out－ a big thank you to you all if that is the case!

"I appreciate people's concern about the situation, it is terrifying for us all. I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has and will continue to support us, helped us and ultimately saved us. Words cannot express how deeply we appreciate it."

She said her experience had been 'life-changingly awful' but she had no desire to try and become famous, make money or sensationalize things.

"Thank you everyone for everything. I feel very blessed to have received all of your love and support to save my son," she added.