CHANGING room lockers at two spa hotels in North Yorkshire have been broken into and cash, debit and credit cards stolen.

North Yorkshire Police said the first thefts happened at The Coniston Hotel spa complex in Coniston Cold, near Gargrave, in the Yorkshire Dales, at 1pm last Tuesday.

A spokesperson said the stolen credit and debit cards were subsequently used to withdraw cash at ATMs and to purchase goods at various locations.

The second theft happened at Aldwark Manor Hotel in Alne, near Easingwold, at 12pm last Thursday.

Once again cash, credit and debit cards were taken from a changing room locker, said the spokesperson.

"Police are asking hotel staff in the local area to be vigilant and report any incidents or suspicious activity,"they said.

"Police have also released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he has information which could help with this investigation.

"The man is described as a white male in his 50s, with a grey beard and short hair. He is of large build and possibly wearing a dark baseball cap."

Anyone who can help identify the man should phone police on 101, quoting ref number 12200015831.