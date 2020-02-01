ANYONE who decides to visit York Hospital because they think they might have coronavirus is being given a firm warning before they enter the emergency department.
A sign at the inner entrance states bluntly: "Stop. Have you been to Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, within the past 14 days before becoming unwell, or have you had a contact with a confirmed case of Wuhan novel coronavirus?
"Have you got any of the following? Shortness of breath, sore throat, cough. Please inform a member of staff immediately and do not sit in the waiting area."
Other signs at the outer entrance to the emergency department tell people in both English and Chinese that if they have been in the last 14 days to Wuhan, they should contact a healthcare professional by calling NHS 111 or their GP if they develop any of these symptoms: cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, difficulty breathing.
But neither of the signs makes any reference to the fact that the UK's first confirmed case of coronavirus has involved two people staying at a York hotel, one of whom is a student at the University of York.
At a York GP surgery, Jorvik Gillygate in Stonebow, a sign warns anyone who thinks they have been exposed to the coronavirus and wishes to see a GP not to come to the surgery in person but to contact the practice by telephone. It also says they should stay indoors and avoid contact with others where possible.
Comments are closed on this article.