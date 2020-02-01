A POLICE officer has come to the rescue of a naked woman on a North Yorkshire road.
Sgt Paul Cording tweeted that the final job of his shift had been a concern for the safety of someone in Ripon.
He went on: "It reminds me why in this job you should always expect the unexpected, as 30 seconds later a further report of a naked female ...on the road I had just turned on to #JobLikeNoOther.
"By the way, a space blanket in high winds is pretty useless.
"Female taken home by my response colleagues and into the care of her family.
"I even located her clothes and reunited them with her! #MoreThanJustCrime."
He did not disclose the reasons why the woman was not wearing her clothes.
