MORE than a thousand properties in the York area have been hit by power cuts.
Northern Powergrid said it was aware of an unplanned power cut affecting 90 properties in the YO24 postcode - the Moor Lane area of Woodthorpe on the city's western outskirts - which was reported at 1.26pm.
It said the cut was caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable serving the area, and its team was working hard to restore power as quickly as possible.
However, it estimated supplies would not be restored until about 8pm.
It said another 1,020 properties had lost their electricity supplies at just after 3.30pm in the YO4 and YO8 area to the south of York, in the vicinity of Escrick, caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.
It said at 3.45pm that it expected supplies to be restored by 5.15pm.