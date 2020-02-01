CROWDS thronged York city centre today to see the UK's biggest outdoor Ice Trail, featuring 40 stunning sculptures carved out of ice.

One of the highlights of the free trail, which was organised by Make It York and sponsored by The York BID, was a sculpture of Stephenson's Rocket outside York Minster.

Another which caught the eye and the imagination of youngsters were some York Dungeon ice stocks in Parliament Street.

The only problem today was that with maximum temperatures of about 9C, and strong winds, some of the sculptures were already melting and dripping by early afternoon.

The theme of the event, which also takes place tomorrow, was Fantastical fiction and fairy tales, with iconic cartoon and film characters represented as well as mythical creatures and fairy tale favourites.

Live ice carving took place in St Sampson’s Square this afternoon, with the chance to see Glacial Art work their magic as they crafted sculptures from scratch.

There was also an interactive carving wall in Parliament Street, on which adults and children could try their hand at ice sculpting.

Middletons Hotel’s grounds were also transformed into a world of ‘Witchcraft and Wizardry’, with a range of activities themed around the nation’s favourite wizard and his friends.

Paul Whiting, of Visit York, said the trail was the biggest event of its kind in the UK, and it had been extended from one to two days to encourage visitors to stay longer and explore the city more.

He said this year's theme had given scope for some 'truly stunning designs.'

Mat Foster, creative director of Glacial Art, said it had taken its four-man team almost six months to prepare for the trail, carving sculptures in its freezers since late August.