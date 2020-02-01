A PETITION has been launched to save a York bank branch from closure.

Lloyds Bank has announced plans to shut its branch in York Road, Acomb, on June 8, following an 'in-depth review.'

It said its customers’ needs were changing, and nearly 16 million people now banked with Lloyds through Internet banking and over 10 million used mobile banking.

"Branches will remain vital in meeting customers’ needs but we must continually review our network to make sure we have branches in locations where customers need and use them the most,"it said.

"As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to close this branch, due to customers using it less often. In addition, the majority of customers are also using alternative ways to bank and we have another branch close by."

But Liberal Democrat Councillors for Westfield have expressed disappointment at the closure plans and launched a petition calling on Lloyds Banking Group to rethink the decision.

Cllr Sue Hunter said she had written to the Chief Operating Officer of Lloyds Banking Group to voice her concerns, particularly over the loss of local jobs and the negative impact on the local community.

She urged local residents who were concerned to sign the petition, so she could demonstrate to Lloyds the concern in the community.

“The news of the planned closure to the Lloyds Bank on Acomb Front Street is of great concern to the Westfield community, particularly with the potential loss of jobs in the local area and the loss of a locally accessible banking service," she said.

“I have written to the Chief Operating Officer to raise these concerns and request that an impact assessment is carried out before the branch is allowed to close. I have also launched a new petition to convey the opposition to this closure in the community.”

“I and my ward colleagues, Cllr Andrew Waller and Cllr Simon Daubeney, will continue to make the case to Lloyds Banking Group and oppose this closure all the way.”

To sign the petition, go to https://www.yorklibdems.org.uk/save_acomb_front_street_lloyds.

Lloyds said the nearest alternative branch to Acomb was in Pavement, in York city centre, and people could also use their local Post Office for many everyday banking transactions.

It said three quarters of Acomb customers were already banking in other ways. "51 per cent of personal customers using Acomb branch have also used other Lloyds Bank branches and 74 per cent of customers using Acomb branch have also used other Lloyds Bank branches, Internet Banking or PhoneBank," it said.

"27 per cent of personal customers using Acomb branch have also used the Post Office. Counters at Acomb branch are 11 per cent quieter than a year ago."