FIREFIGHTERS have cut free a woman who was trapped in her car after it overturned on a main road near York.
The single vehicle crash happened on the A19 at Shipton by Beningbrough at 5.30am today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Acomb and Huntington went to the scene, where an Audi had left the road and overturned.
It said a woman was trapped in the vehicle and was released by crews using cutting gear.
She then received a precautionary check-up from paramedics on the scene,and the incident was left in hands of police.
Comments are closed on this article.