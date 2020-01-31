A YORK mum who was struggling to get home from Wuhan landed safely in the UK today (Friday) with her son, her auntie has confirmed.

Natalie Francis, 31, was working as an English teacher in the area - which is in lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

She was offered a flight back to Britain on Thursday - but said it was unclear whether she could bring her son with her, as he has a Chinese passport.

But her auntie, Michele Carlisle, has confirmed that she and her son, Jamie, three, are "safe and well" in the UK but "extremely exhausted".

She added that Natalie emailed her today (Friday) to confirm that she managed to get on a plane that was carrying 83 Britons back from Wuhan.

She said: “I am thrilled that they are both back in the UK and I can’t wait to give her a big hug.”

Michele added that Natalie is currently at the NHS quarantine centre in the Wirral and will be heading up to Easingwold to join her soon.

She added: “They are both absolutely exhausted and overwhelmed but thank everyone for their support.”

The British passengers are now being transported to an NHS staff accommodation block at Arrowe Park Hospital, where they will be put in “supported isolation” for 14 days with “all necessary medical attention”.