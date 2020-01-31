MP for York Outer Julian Sturdy has urged people to 'give health professionals space to work' as they tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
Mr Sturdy met with the Department of Health this afternoon with York Central MP Rachael Maskell.
He said he was reassured by officials.
He said: "I would encourage any resident who feels unwell or concerned to not feel afraid to seek medical advice, and feel the rest of us should give our health professionals the space to work decisively to resolve the situation.
“Following the briefing I received this afternoon together with Rachael Maskell from the Department of Health and Public Health England, I am reassured that they are in the process of contacting anyone in York who may have had contact with the two patients, and that they aim to complete this process as soon as possible.
"I expect Public Health England to inform the public as they proceed with this, and to keep myself and other civic leaders updated on developments."
