THE parents of a teenager who drowned in York last year have now passed the £27,000 mark in their bid to raise £45,000 to buy a new craft for York Rescue Boat.

Sonny Ferry, 19, of Rutland, drowned in the River Foss during a city centre night out- one of five people to die in York’s rivers during a tragic three week period last April.

His parents Kate and Stephen subsequently launched a fundraising drive to buy a new state-of-the-art rescue boat in the hope of preventing further such tragedies.

A series of events has been organised recently to boost the fund total and more are set to take place this year, including one in York.

Kate said that although the current total on the gofundme page was at £25,526, more money was yet to be paid in and the real total was about £27,000.

She said an event in Ketton Sports and Community Centre in Rutland had raised £3,011 through ticket sales and a raffle, with local businesses donating ‘extraordinarily generous’ prizes.

“It was a wonderful evening,” she said. “The band ‘Filthy Contact’ performed an amazing set for free, and there was in excess of 150 people in attendance. Two of Sonny’s friends are band members.

“An extra £450 was raised by the congregation of Ketton Church, and £164 in cake sales from Ketton Primary School in the autumn has been sent directly to York Rescue Boat Charity and won’t appear on the gofundme total.

“Since fundraising began, South and South west Lincolnshire CCG NHS trusts, who Steve and our daughter Grace work for, have raised a total of £1,260 through a cake sale, a bikeathon, a tuck shop and selling handmade soft toys.

“Last year Ketton Darts team, of which Steve is a member, donated a total of £821, which included £710 that they had towards a night out.”

Kate said she expected a fundraiser held in Hastings in November to add more money to the total soon, and she was waiting on the proceeds of a raffle, with hopefully approximately £1,000 more to come.

She said that prior to Christmas, she had been ‘especially moved’ by a donation from the partner of a man who had tried in vain to rescue a drowning man from the Foss in 2018.

She said the donation was in place of a Christmas present for Michael Carr, who dived into the water and grabbed Liam Davey from the river bed and pulled him to the surface, where unsuccessful efforts were made to save his life.

Kate revealed that more fundraising events were also being planned for this year.

“Sonny’s sister Grace and her boyfriend are planning a 14 day sponsored cycle,” she said.

“We are also planning to hold a fundraising event in York in the coming months.”

*To donate to the appeal, well-wishers can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-sunshine-campaign.