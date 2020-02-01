A NEW charity shop with three floors of homewares, clothing, menswear and a haberdashery opened in York yesterday.

St Leonard's Hospice has taken over an empty building on Colliergate - and is transforming in into three floors selling clothes, books, furniture and electronics.

The charity worked to refit the entire store for less than £500.

The upper floors were not open yet yesterday - but will have a men's section - complete with a coffee machine so customers can pause for a drink.

Jill Hutchinson, retail operations manager, said before the opening: "We are so excited. This is our second city centre shop.

"And it's our 15th premise.

"We are hoping to make this our flagship store.

"We try to make each one slightly different."

The charity already has a popular store on Fossgate - as well as branches in Acomb, Fulford, Easingwold, Haxby, Layerthorpe, Scarcroft Road, Pocklington and Selby.

The new shop will also sell bridalwear and have a haberdashery selling sewing and knitting kit.

A spokesman for the organisation said its shops are vital and raise more than half a million pounds a year for patient care.

The shop at 20 Colliergate was previously a branch of betting shop William Hill and, before than, an Azendi jewellery store.

The bookmakers moved out of the store in August 2017.

St Leonard's Hospice marks its 35th anniversary this year.

Building work was completed at the unit in September 1984, but the first patient was admitted on February 11 1985.

The hospice was officially’ opened by HRH the Duchess of Kent at a ceremony on June 1 1985.

Events are scheduled through the year to celebrate the anniversary. If you are interested in volunteering call 01904 788 777 or email retail@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk.