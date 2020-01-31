THE leader of City of York Council says the city is “safe to visit” – after the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK were revealed to originate in York.
Following the news that the first people to be diagnosed with coronavirus in the country were staying at a hotel in York, Cllr Keith Aspden has sought to reassure residents and visitors.
He said: “First and foremost, I would like to update residents and visitors that the council has received guidance from specialist services and we are working with our partners to ensure that York remains a safe place for everyone to live, work and visit.
“The council has been in close contact with Public Health England, the Department for Health and Social Care and local NHS partners.
“We are confident that all the relevant services in the city are well-equipped and ready to respond if appropriate.”
The patients were staying at the Staycity Aparthotel on Paragon Street in the city centre.