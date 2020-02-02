A DRUG courier caught bringing heroin and cocaine from Liverpool to North Yorkshire has been jailed for two years.

Rob Galley, prosecuting, said David Hughes, 35, had nearly £1,100 worth of the Class A drugs in his vehicle when police stopped him on the A64 near Tadcaster on November 14, 2018.

He had a previous drug dealing conviction, York Crown Court heard.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris warned him that if he was convicted of a Class A drug dealing offence again, he faced a minimum of seven years in jail.

Hughes, of East Orchard Lane, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to possessing 12g of cocaine with intent to supply it and possessing 13.8g of heroin with intent to supply it.

He told police: “I owe people money and they told me to take the drugs.”

He claimed he had been terrorised into being a courier.

Mr Galley said Hughes was the front passenger in the Vauxhall Tigra stopped on the A64. He had a rail ticket for a journey back to Liverpool.

The cocaine was worth up to £380 on the streets and the heroin up to £700 in single deal sales, said Mr Galley.

For Hughes, Victoria Smith-Swain said he had been a drug user for five or six years and had been seeing his GP regarding mental health issues.

His previous drug conviction had been for selling directly to drug users on the streets for two days.