A HOUSEBUILDER has appointed eight apprentices onto the country’s first ever residential programme to develop local talent in the construction industry.

As National Apprenticeship Week starts today, Monday, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has announced that the apprentices will take part in residential courses at Stephenson College in Coalville, Leicestershire.

The college offers 18-month programmes for aspiring bricklayers and carpenters to achieve their Level Two qualifications.

After completing an initial three-week residence, the 16 to 22-year-olds will join the skilled bricklaying and carpentry teams in Stamford Bridge, Skelton, Harrogate and Cottingham to continue their training.

After 18 months spent combining residential and on-site work, in addition to a final exam, each apprentice will become a fully-qualified Level Two bricklayer or carpenter.

The carpentry apprentices will also be given an opportunity to continue their residential courses for a further 12 months to complete a Level Three qualification.

Steve Mattinson, construction director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “The construction industry is continuing to grow and this is an exciting time for anyone with an interest in housebuilding to join a market-leading company.

“As one of the country’s top developers we are absolutely committed to developing raw talent and I am proud of the opportunities we are able to provide, as well as the fantastic employees we have gained as a result of apprenticeships.”

National Apprenticeship Week runs until Sunday, with events in around York.