YORK'S Community Carol Concert in December was the most successful to date, raising a total of £6,700 for charity.
Graham Bradbury, who organised the annual event at York Barbican, said there was a sell-out audience and a massive bucket collection also raised £1,056.
He said the concert committee was now able to donate £2,500 to The Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund, £2,500 to York Against Cancer, which was nominated by The Press, and £1,000 to York Hospital Radio.
He said another £500 would be donated to an appeal by York Normandy Veterans for a stained glass window in St Lawrence’s Church.
Two further charities would be given £100 each, with the beneficiaries chosen by Acomb Conservative Club, where the committee's meetings were held, he added.
The concert, which was in its 62nd year in December, featured male group choir Spirit of Harmony and choirs from Poppleton Road Primary School, Tang Hall Primary School and All Saints RC School.
A selection of well-known carols which was performed included O come, all ye faithful, God Rest you Merry Gentlemen and Silent Night.