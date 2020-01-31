The UK's first coronavirus outbreak originated in York, The Press can confirm.

In a statement, Public Health England said: "Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with the confirmed cases.

"The two cases were staying in York when they became unwell. Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed cases.

“This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

A spokesman for StayCity York said: "As of 4pm today we have now received confirmation that the two guests staying in one of our apartments in York have been tested positive for the Coronavirus. We have been advised by Public Health England that there is minimal on-going risk of infection to either guests or staff and as such our York property remains open for business.

"In due course the apartment concerned will undergo a thorough environmental clean and disinfection by a specialist contractor.

"We would like to reassure all our guests that we are following official advice on this matter that the health and safety of everyone working and staying in our properties remain of paramount importance to us."

MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, said that she has just come out of a joint briefing with York Outer MP Julian Sturdy and York council leader Keith Aspden, given by the Department of Health.

She said measures will be taken to help protect the city and that Public Health England will be contacting people who had close contact with the confirmed cases.

She added that both she and Mr Sturdy will be providing regular updates and will be speaking to Public Health England every day.

She stressed the importance for people to feel safe in the city, and to ring 111 if they feel unwell.

More to follow.