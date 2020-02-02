CAMPAIGNERS have drawn up a 'safer' diversionary route for cyclists if a key York road is blocked to allow for construction of flood defences.

York Cycle Campaign says residents, commuters, community groups, businesses and campaigners have come together to condemn the Environment Agency's traffic management plan for the Clementhorpe scheme.

Spokesperson Kate Ravilious said everyone understood the need for the defences and supported their installation, but had grave concerns about the way the scheme was being implemented.

The agency recently revealed that due to significant public safety concerns, it would not be possible to keep a section of Terry Avenue open while work took place.

Kate said as a consequence, large volumes of heavy traffic would be routed along Butcher Terrace, a key link in the route."Counts carried out by local residents and the campaign show that during morning rush hour, around 500 cyclists and 250 pedestrians travel the Butcher Terrace/Millennium Bridge route, including many school and nursery age children," she said.

"Electronic cycle count data indicates that over 2,000 cyclists pass along Butcher Terrace every day.

"Under the Environment Agency's traffic management plan, these vulnerable road users are expected to mix with numerous vehicles including, 30 tonne tipper and dumper trucks, 4x4s towing large caravans, up to 30 site-workers driving to the works compound each day and all the traffic associated with the 97 bed Roomzzz hotel and Rowntree Park.

"There is clear evidence that HGVs are responsible for the highest number of pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, and that the majority of these fatal collisions occur at or near junctions in built up areas. Mixing vulnerable cyclists with this kind of vehicle traffic will put them at far greater risk of serious injury or death, as cases in York have already tragically demonstrated.

“We understand that the Environment Agency have £8 million to spend on the Clementhorpe flood alleviation scheme. Some of that money must be spent on keeping people safe."

She said the agency had previously indicated that cyclists would be diverted along New Walk, over the Blue Bridge, through St George's Field car park and over Skeldergate Bridge, whist Terry Avenue was closed.

“This route is completely unsuitable because it floods frequently, the Blue Bridge is not accessible for everyone and the last section involves a busy road bridge," she said.

"Using local and national data, the cycle campaign have previously estimated that directing cyclists down the Environment Agency's proposed diversionary route during the works would more than double the number of cyclists being injured on the Tower Street roundabout, from an average of 12 per year to 26 per year, with approximately six of these injuries being serious."

She said the campaign was suggesting a diversion re-routing cyclists along quiet streets in Southbank and Bishophill.

Safe crossing points would be needed on Bishopthorpe Road, Scarcroft Road and Nunnery Lane, but with these in place it would provide a safe, accessible and well-lit route. She said it was not an impossible problem and there were ways to install defences and keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.

Abigail Gaines, a resident of Cameron Grove, said she walked her two children to Knavesmire school each day and she was deeply concerned about how their route, which involved crossing Butcher Terrace and Bishopthorpe Road, would be made more dangerous by the vehicles accessing Terry Avenue.

A spokesperson for Friends of Rowntree Park said it was worried about the safety for all park users accessing the park via Butcher Terrace.

"We want to know appropriate safety measures will be put in place, but at present have no information or guarantees despite asking."

The agency said it had worked with local groups and the council to discuss options for suitable diversions and a road safety assessment identifying all safe and accessible routes had been carried out, which would be included in a planning application.

A spokesman said: "Our primary objective is to better protect homes from the devastating effect of flooding.

“We appreciate the inconvenience any road or path closure creates to commuters and the local community but public safety is paramount.