A YORK-based charitable trust has donated £500 to the Alzheimer’s Society to support a man who is running this year’s London Marathon in aid of the charity.
Mike Pollard is raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society after his partner was diagnosed with dementia in November 2012.
The Pavers Foundation, founded by shoe retailer Pavers, has donated £500 to help support Mike with his fundraising efforts.
Mike said he is running for the Alzheimer’s Society “because urgent dementia research is needed to find a cure.”
He added: “My partner Julie was diagnosed with early onset dementia (Alzheimer’s type) in 2012. She is now in nursing care, aged only 62.”
Mike visited Pavers’ head office at Northminster Business Park in York to receive the donation, along with Leah Bull, community fundraiser at Alzheimer’s Society.
Founded by Catherine Paver in 1971, Pavers established the foundation in 2018 to enable charitable giving by the business and its 1,700 staff.
Through the foundation, the amount pledged to good causes by Pavers has risen to £2.5million.