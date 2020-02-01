A BIKE buddy scheme is one of the measures being encouraged as a York-based veterinary group appoints a new sustainability manager.

Hannah James will be based at VetPartners’ headquarters and will oversee the environmental and social efforts of the UK group and its 130 veterinary practices.

Her role highlights VetPartners’ dedication to developing its business in an efficient, ethical, sustainable and profitable way.

She will be looking at more efficient and environmentally-friendly ways of working and ensuring the business teams up with ethical companies and supports charitable activities.

Dr James, who joins from Yorkshire Water, has a BSc in environmental sciences and a PhD in low carbon technologiess, and has worked in sustainability roles in engineering and retail.

She said: “There is an increasing interest and need for environmental and social sustainability. It is about ensuring everyone has their needs met without compromising the needs of future generations.There has been a huge turn globally towards sustainability so this is a really positive move by VetPartners. We are in a strong position because we have so many practices so we can all pull together as a large group. Part of my role will be supporting practices with practical advice and resources wherever they are placed on their sustainability journey.”

Among her first tasks are establishing car-sharing and bike buddy schemes, encouraging experienced cycle commuters to help colleagues start cycling to work.

Dr James added: “A recent survey showed that 89 per cent of vets in the UK want to do more for sustainability. We know that many of our clients want this too and the National Farmers’ Union has set a zero carbon target for 2040.

“Being sustainable also means being resilient and preparing for the future. There’s an economic angle too as a lot of sustainability is about using resources efficiently, which goes hand in hand with financial savings.”

VetPartners CEO Jo Malone said the appointment was an exciting step and would help the team prepare for and meet future challenges. “I am pleased we are among the front-runners in the veterinary profession putting sustainability high on the agenda.”