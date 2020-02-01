A FIRM has been appointed to join the construction team working on the £130 million University of York campus east accommodation to ensure it is fully accessible.

MAC Construction Consultants have been appointed by GRAHAM – a building, engineering and facilities management specialist – to provide disability, access and equality consultancy services.

The firm will ensure the university can provide a leading property which is accessible and inclusive to all.

The 1,480-bed accommodation will provide generous spaces, fluid access to wheelchair users, suitable sanitary provision and features that will help people with visual, hearing and cognitive difficulties in navigating the building.

The project, on the west side of the university’s Campus East, will provide better connections between Campus East and West, shaping how the university develops its campus for the future.

Preparatory works have begun on site and construction is expected to be complete in 2022.

Neil McFarlane, strategic projects director at GRAHAM, said: “Our ongoing work with MAC Construction Consultants means that we can provide the best possible services to the University of York, helping ensure the residencies are accessible to everyone in the university’s student community.

“There has been a lot of focus on ensuring that the construction activities are carefully managed to ensure that as little disruption to campus life is made.”

Richard Dryden, of MAC, said: “By being involved with this project in the early stages we have been able to work with the university to be able to design the space to respond to the needs of a wide range of people meaning we can really fly the flag for truly amazing disability, access and equality type spaces.”

MAC Construction Consultants are a privately-owned construction consultancy who work with an extensive and varied list of clients, operating nationally from several strategically placed offices which include London, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, Milton Keynes and Bristol.