It’s super-connected, with affordable business space, a high-skilled workforce and has recently been recognised as one of the best places to live in the UK – no wonder the Selby district is a flourishing area for new business development. And now there’s extra support available for small and medium-sized companies, through the Selby District Business Week 2020.

Between March 16 and 20, there will be a series of free events in Selby, Tadcaster and Sherburn-in-Elmet giving people the chance to find out more about the things that can have a big impact on their business. This includes sessions on accessing funding and investment, employee and customer engagement, health and wellbeing in the workplace and the positive impact of developing your own personal brand and professional influence.