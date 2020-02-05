It’s super-connected, with affordable business space, a high-skilled workforce and has recently been recognised as one of the best places to live in the UK – no wonder the Selby district is a flourishing area for new business development. And now there’s extra support available for small and medium-sized companies, through the Selby District Business Week 2020.
Between March 16 and 20, there will be a series of free events in Selby, Tadcaster and Sherburn-in-Elmet giving people the chance to find out more about the things that can have a big impact on their business. This includes sessions on accessing funding and investment, employee and customer engagement, health and wellbeing in the workplace and the positive impact of developing your own personal brand and professional influence.
The flagship event is the inaugural Selby District Business Conference and Awards on March 19 at Hornington Manor.
These sessions are all free to attend, supported by Selby District Council and Leeds City Region LEP. It’s part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to work with businesses to support growth, investment and jobs.
“Events like this can offer some really practical help for businesses as well as helping people to think about doing things in different and innovative ways”, explained Cllr David Buckle – the council’s executive member for economic development and a small business owner. “It’s great to have events like this in the Selby district, because it’s an area with such potential”.
That potential is already recognised by new investors, who are helping to create lots of brand-new business opportunities. These include major developments such as the Create Yorkshire creative industries hub at Church Fenton and big new investment to open-up business space at Sherburn and Kellingley.
Full details of Selby District Business Week can be found online: selby.gov.uk.
