MP Rachael Maskell has said that she hopes a York mum and her son who were in Wuhan have arrived safely in the UK.

Speaking to The Press, Ms Maskell said that she had been in contact with the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, last night (Thursday) and that Natalie and her son Jamie, 3, were scheduled to be on the flight from Wuhan to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.