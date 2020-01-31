MP Rachael Maskell has said that she hopes a York mum and her son who were in Wuhan have arrived safely in the UK.
Speaking to The Press, Ms Maskell said that she had been in contact with the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, last night (Thursday) and that Natalie and her son Jamie, 3, were scheduled to be on the flight from Wuhan to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
Natalie Francis, 31, is currently working as an English teacher in the area - which is in lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
She was offered a flight back to Britain yesterday - but said it was unclear whether she could bring her son with her, as he has a Chinese passport.
Ms Maskell was unable to confirm if Natalie and her son had boarded the plane - which has just landed at RAF Brize Norton at around 1.30pm.
More to follow.
Comments are closed on this article.