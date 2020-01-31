ONE person was taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motorbike on a main road in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened on Hull Road, close to the Black Bull pub, on Thursday. It received a call at around 5.45pm.
There were no serious injuries, the force added.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called to a crash between a car and a motorbike at about 5.35pm on Pinelands Way, off Hull Road.
It sent one ambulance to the scene and one patient was taken to York Hospital.
