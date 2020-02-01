TRIBUTES have been paid to a senior University of York lecturer and York assistant priest who has died unexpectedly, aged 45.

The Reverend Dr David Efird, who was born and raised in North Carolina, in the USA, and is survived by his partner Tim, his mother Lynn, father George and brother Scott, started as a lecturer in York’s Department of Philosophy in 2002.

He was Dean of Vanbrugh College from 2003 to 2008 and then Provost for the next five years, and he then served as Principal of James College from 2013 to 2017.

He received a Vice Chancellor’s teaching award in 2006 and was highly commended as an ‘Inspirational Lecturer’ by the Students’ Union in 2014.

“David’s life and work were characterised by a selfless generosity to others, particularly to those under his supervision, to whom he would devote countless hours of feedback, encouragement and pastoral support,” said Dr David Worsley, of the university and Dr Joshua Cockayne, of the University of St Andrews.

Tom Stoneham, Professor of Philosophy, said Dr Efird had never shied from responsibility, taking on roles "with a gusto".

He added: “He taught with enthusiasm and energy, he cared about academic standards but also about people, he made deep friendships and earned universal respect.”

Alan Thomas, Head of the Philosophy Department, said he had been a "wise counsellor with a deep understanding of people and made an immense contribution to the Department as a colleague, mentor and friend."

Department office manager Carol Dixon said he had been a "wonderful colleague" and a great person to have around.’

She added: “He took the concerns of his students very seriously and was very generous with his time with them.

“We will miss his good-natured presence considerably.”

Dr Erfid was ordained in the Church of England in 2010, and served as a curate at York Minster from 2010 to 2013, and later as assistant-priest at St Mary’s Church in Bishophill and St Clement’s in Scarcroft Road.

He preached regularly and could often be found in the Golden Ball pub in Bishophill, running pub theology and philosophy evenings for his congregants.