CITY of York Council has secured more than £430,000 of extra funding to help get more rough sleepers off the city’s streets.

The money from the Rough Sleeping Initiative will be used to provide more support and accommodation for more people who sleep on the streets, the council said.

It will be used to try and offer each person sleeping rough the tailored support they need to help them into lasting tenancies, the authority added.

The £433,141 is over £41,000 more than the council received last year from the Rough Sleeping Initiative.

In December, The Press reported that the official, annual rough sleeper count in York showed seven people were sleeping on the street in 2019, down from nine in 2018.

Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer communities, said: “We continue to work hard to prevent people becoming homeless in the first place and this includes liaising with landlords, maximising eligible benefits, relationship mediation and helping people find more affordable housing, and work with people with complex needs so we can support them into safer, more stable lives.

“Sleeping rough is an indignity and a danger no-one should endure as life expectancy drops from 83 to 47 years of age on the streets. Besides our usual emergency 18 beds we’ve created 11 extra winter beds. Five are at a council hostel, supported by volunteers from YES Below Zero who last year, supported 18 rough sleepers into private rented accommodation. These are in addition to 101 beds for rough sleepers and single homeless people in our resettlement service.

“We’ve re-secured this funding of £433,141 for 2020-21 – over £40k more than last year - to give rough sleepers more intensive support especially around improving mental health and getting them off the streets. We will also use it to find the right kind of accommodation for single homeless people who are able and ready to take on a tenancy of their own.”

Anyone concerned about losing their home should call the council’s Housing Options team on 01904 554500 or email: housing.options@york.gov.uk

To share your time and skills to help rough sleepers or for more information, visit www.york.gov.uk/roughsleeping.

If you see someone sleeping outdoors, call StreetLink national on 0300 5000 914. They will notify the council so it can offer help.