FOUR hundred years of service to education was celebrated by a York-based schools trust.

Ebor Academy Trust, which operates 24 schools across York, Selby, the East Riding and The Humber and the Yorkshire Coast held a long service award ceremony organised for 20 employees who each have 20 years of service in schools.

They all attended the awards ceremony at The Grange hotel in York.

Tricia Ellison, chairman of the Ebor Academy Trust board, presented certificates and shopping vouchers from the trust in recognition of the contribution they have made to children’s education.

Richard Ludlow, outgoing chief executive of Ebor, said: “Everyone who works in a school community knows what a privilege it is to be able to help shape young people’s lives on a day-to-day basis.

"All recipients of our long service award have each spent 20 years in education – it’s a huge achievement and I congratulate them all.”

Mr Ludlow, who spearheaded the establishment of Ebor in December 2013, has now himself retired, as of February 1.

Mr Ludlow received an OBE for services to education in the Queen’s birthday hours last summer.

Gail Brown, the senior executive head teacher at Ebor Academy Trust, will now take over at the helm from Mr Ludlow as Ebor chief exec.

Speaking to The Press previously, Mrs Brown said: “I am grateful to trustees for putting their faith in me.

"I will continue to champion Ebor’s values of excellence, belonging, opportunity and respect and I want to thank Richard for his support and guidance."

She has previously been head at Staynor Hall Academy in Selby and at Crayke School and is a National Leader of Education and has over 25 years’ experience in primary education

She said: “I am grateful to trustees for putting their faith in me.

"I will continue to champion Ebor’s values of excellence, belonging, opportunity and respect and I want to thank Richard for his support and guidance. I am excited by the challenge this role presents together with the opportunity to make a positive difference to so many children’s lives.”

The appointment completes the Trust’s management restructure that also saw the appointment of Debbie Simpson as chief operating officer in September.

Ebor was set up in December 2013 and Mr Ludlow has always been the Trust's CEO but initially he combined it with being head teacher of Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy. He had been head at the Strensall primary since 2004 and the new head, Sarah Wright, took over in 2016, when Mr Ludlow became CEO full time.

Today Ebor schools, in York also include Hob Moor Community Primary Academy, Hob Moor Oaks and Lakeside Primary Academy, Park Grove Primary and Osbaldwick Primary.