THE Black Swan in Helmsley had been sold.

The hotel, which dates back 500 years, has been bought by The Inn Collection Group.

The deal brings the group’s portfolio to 13, following the company’s purchase of The Pheasant in Bassenthwaite Lake, Cumbria, earlier this month. The Black Swan is The Inn Collection Group’s second Yorkshire site.

The 45-bedroom Black Swan will continue trading before the group begins a major redevelopment of the site, which will reopen under its “eat, drink, sleep and explore” pubs with rooms brand.

Sean Donkin, The Inn Collection Group’s managing director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have added this superb venue to our collection. We’re looking forward to investing significant capital into realising the full potential of this phenomenal site for the community of Helmsley and visitors to Yorkshire alike to eat, drink, sleep and explore from.

“We have a proven track record in repurposing and enhancing historic inns and we’re looking forward to turning our attention to The Black Swan as we continue to widen our customer base, group presence and visibility across the north of England.”