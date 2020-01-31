A BUSINESS is planning to open a large office in York – bringing more than 100 jobs to the city.
The unnamed company bid for a €200,000 grant from West Yorkshire Combined Authority to open a headquarters in the city.
An a report prepared for the authority’s Business Investment Panel says the move will create 114 jobs.
Details are limited at the moment but the report says: “At its panel meeting on December 3 2019, members considered an application from a business looking to open an office in York.
“The business requested a grant of €200,000 towards the investment, which will create 114 new jobs.
“Members recommended that the application be supported at the level requested.
“The application was formally approved by the Combined Authority’s managing director on December 9 2019.”
