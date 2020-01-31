A SCHEME designed to raise awareness about colleagues and members of the public with hidden disabilities is being supported by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and North Yorkshire Police.
The Sunflower Lanyard Scheme has already been successfully introduced in several major UK airports, NHS Trusts, sports venues and supermarkets.
It involves individuals wearing a sunflower lanyard which signifies that they may require a little extra support, time and patience.
Both North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and North Yorkshire Police are urging colleagues to get behind the scheme and ensure it has a positive impact on how people with hidden disabilities are perceived and treated by others.
Posters and leaflets are being placed in front offices, disabled toilets and other locations within police and fire service buildings to help raise awareness.
More information about the Sunflower Lanyard Scheme is available on the website www.hiddendisabilitiesstore.com