THE first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, Department of Health has said.
Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, said: "We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.
"The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.
"We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately. We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities."
The Department for Health has said they will not be confirming the location of the cases today.
As The Press reported yesterday that a room at a York hotel was cordoned off after a man, believed to be a Chinese national, was taken away in an ambulance.
A spokesperson for StayCity York said today that the room remains out of commission and it's otherwise business as usual at the hotel.
More to follow.
