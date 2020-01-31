SELBY has been named a better place to live than York - based on residents' quality of life.

The ratings took government data on health and wellbeing, crime rates, education and traffic into account.

In 2018 York was named best place to live in the UK by The Sunday Times.

But rankings by Halifax - based on Office for National Statistics data - rated it at 48th best place to live for quality of life.

Selby was ranked sixth best place to live in Britain - with Hambleton and Ryedale also in the top 11.

The factors used to measure quality of life included housing affordability, earnings, employment and education - as well as life expectancy.

Russell Galley, managing director, Halifax said: "Everyone has different priorities when it comes to choosing a place to live, depending on time of life, and personal circumstances.

"Affordability will always be one of the most important factors, with getting a foot on the property ladder still difficult for some people."

East Hertfordshire was ranked the best place to live in the UK - and only two places in the north of England made it into the top 10 - Selby and Hambleton.

Selby District Council was also praised as one of the local authorities named top for quality of life.

The Halifax Quality of Life survey looks at how council areas compare, and takes into consideration 26 different factors that home buyers may consider when choosing a place to live.

Factors include employment, earnings, housing affordability, health and wellbeing, education, traffic and crime rates. Halifax said the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures indicate adults living in East Hertfordshire are among the most happy and content in the UK, with high average life expectancies.