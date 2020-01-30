A MAN in his twenties was arrested and released under investigation following an alleged sexual assault in a North Yorkshire town.

The incident happened on Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough, between 8am and 8.15am yesterday (29 January).

A man approached a young woman who was sitting on a bench near the British Heart Foundation bus stop.

He squatted down in front of her, rubbing her thighs with his hands, whilst commenting on her appearance.

North Yorkshire police said that a man in his 20s was arrested and later released under investigation and officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information from people who witnessed the incident and can describe or identify the man responsible.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dom Lee. You can also email dom.lee@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200016236.