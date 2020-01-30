LIPTONS, Hintons and Presto - all great supermarket names now consigned to history.

In 1871 Glasgow entrepreneur Thomas Lipton used his savings to open a general goods shop.

By the 1880s the business had grown to more than 200 shops.

In 1929 the Lipton grocery retail business was one of the companies that merged with Home and Colonial Stores, Maypole Dairy Company, Vyes & Boroughs,Templetons, Galbraiths & Pearks to form a food group with more than 3,000 stores.

The group traded in the high street under various names, but was registered on the UK stock market as Allied Suppliers.

Liptons became a supermarket chain focused on small towns, before Allied's acquisition by Argyll Foods in 1982.

The supermarket business was rebranded as Presto during the 1980s.