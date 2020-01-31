PARENTS have hit out after a York secondary school unveiled plans to change its pupils’ uniforms, including replacing sweatshirts with blazers.

A uniform consultation letter was sent out to Fulford School parents and carers earlier this month, explaining that the school was consulting with governors, school staff, parents/carers and pupils on the proposed changes.

Headteacher Steve Lewis said: “We have opened up a consultation on uniform giving all stakeholders an opportunity to express their opinion. It’s a normal procedure that happens in schools up and down the country.”

But an online petition on Change.org, headed ‘say no to blazers at Fulford School,’ had been signed by 117 people by yesterday afternoon.

And a parent of two teenagers at the school told The Press that, at a time when people around the world were increasingly aware of finite resources and too much waste, she couldn’t understand why a new uniform was needed.

“What about the old proverb, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it?” asked the mother, who did not wish to be named. “It will cost money some parents might not have, more stuff to landfill and important teaching time spent pointing out uniform ‘issues’.”

She said that if the head wanted to "make his mark, how about encouraging pupils to do something that would make a difference to themselves and the wider community?"

Another parent said there had only been a week for parents to have their say through the school’s consultation on a substantial change to the uniform, saying: “My concern is that the uniform change is a very significant additional cost for parents and most parents want a proper consultation.

“The school has an excellent reputation and I understand that the new head teacher wants to make his mark.

“But changing school uniform is expensive for all parents, so you need to have a good reason to do so.

“I have spoken to teachers at other schools in the past who say ties are the biggest source of conflict in schools between teachers and pupils.

“And wearing a tie is beginning to look anachronistic – it’s just not what professional people wear anymore because they are uncomfortable,” he added.